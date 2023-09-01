A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Pennsylvania, and sought by Brazil, escapes prison

An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside Philadelphia on Thursday.(KYW, Phoenixville Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, eluded guards at the Chester County Prison in West Chester before 9 a.m., and was seen nearly an hour later walking on a road near the prison, authorities said.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, in front of her children at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose the charges in Brazil. They stem from a 2017 slaying according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania. (KYW)

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania.

Authorities described him as 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has curly black hair and a closely-cropped beard and mustache, according to a photo the county released.

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped...
This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.(Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Residents within a 6-mile (10-kilometer) radius of the prison have been notified, Ryan said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police.
Several passengers, driver injured in TriMet bus crash
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach
Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to crash on I-5 bridge
Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge

Latest News

Keeping illness away during back-to-school
Illnesses rise as students return to school
Camp Creek Fire update
Camp Creek Fire burning 1,900 acres, nearby trails closed
As school starts back up, so do some illnesses.
Illnesses rise as students return to school
As the Camp Creek Fire continues to burn in the Bull Run Watershed in Clackamas County...
Camp Creek Fire burning 1,900 acres, nearby trails closed
An owner of a food cart is asking the man who broke into it to make it right.
Man breaks into food cart, steals phone, Venmo, Cash Apps himself over $1k