Mt. Hood Meadows installs new, fast ski lift using Black Hawk helicopter

Mt. Hood Meadows installed a brand new, six-seater ski lift Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mt. Hood Meadows installed a brand new, six-seater ski lift Friday morning.

Crews used a Black Hawk helicopter, which costs $2 per second to operate.

SEE ALSO: Group of hospitality industry leaders hope to revitalize downtown Portland

The president and general manager of Mt. Hood Meadows says the total for the helicopter was about $7,000.

The new lift will reduce lines and carry people up the slopes, moving 1,000 feet per minute.

The resort says it’s on track to have the new lift open by the start of ski season.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
Christopher Lee Pray
Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
Portland Public Schools consider move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Portland Public Schools considers move to ‘equitable’ grade system

Latest News

Mt. Hood Meadows installed a brand new, six-seater ski lift Friday morning.
Mt. Hood Meadows installs new, fast ski lift using Black Hawk helicopter
Grand Prix of Portland
Whats happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, shows the "Portland, Oregon" sign in downtown Portland,...
Oregonians support ending drug decriminalization amid rising overdoses