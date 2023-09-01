Mt. Hood Meadows installs new, fast ski lift using Black Hawk helicopter

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mt. Hood Meadows installed a brand new, six-seater ski lift Friday morning.

Crews used a Black Hawk helicopter, which costs $2 per second to operate.

The president and general manager of Mt. Hood Meadows says the total for the helicopter was about $7,000.

The new lift will reduce lines and carry people up the slopes, moving 1,000 feet per minute.

The resort says it’s on track to have the new lift open by the start of ski season.

