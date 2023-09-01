One-day employee strike forces Powell’s Books closure

Powell's City of Books
Powell's City of Books(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Powell’s Books will be closed Monday as union members have authorized a one-day strike, according to the local bookstore.

Powell’s union members previously authorized the one-day strike backed by a 92% majority.

“As a union workplace for 23 years, we are our union’s biggest supporter,” Powell’s Books said in a statement Friday. “We deeply value our employees and respect their right to engage in protected union activity, which includes a strike. We understand it can be part of the bargaining process, and we will honor and respect it.”

Powell’s Books, a renowned institution in Portland, last witnessed a strike by its workforce in 2003 during the negotiation phase of its second contract.

According to ILWU Local 5, which represents Powell’s employees, negotiations for a new contract began in February. The representatives added while tentative agreements have been reached, the union and the company are still at an impasse regarding wages and the cost of employee health insurance.

