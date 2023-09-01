Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport said it was under lockdown Friday as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat.

“Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at this time, " the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online shortly before noon. “More information will be provided when available.”

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Gov. Dan McKee released a statement that he was briefed on the potential security threat and confirmed that the airport was “temporarily on lockdown.” He said state and Warwick police were managing the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
Christopher Lee Pray
Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach
Teacher describes attack by student
Salem-Keizer confronts reality of attacks by students ahead of school year
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool

Latest News

FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped