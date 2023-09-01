Sublimity Fire District swears in Comfort K-9 Probie
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUBLIMITY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon fire district has an adorable new member.
The Sublimity Fire District, just southeast of Salem, posted video of their Comfort K-9 Probie being sworn in last month.
The Golden Retriever started providing emotional support to first responders during the historic 2020 wildfires. Nearly three years later, the fire district made his role official.
The fire district says its Comfort K-9 program is so successful it has added a 7-month old dog named Barnabe.
