Sublimity Fire District swears in Comfort K-9 Probie

SUBLIMITY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon fire district has an adorable new member.

The Sublimity Fire District, just southeast of Salem, posted video of their Comfort K-9 Probie being sworn in last month.

In addition to our newly sworn-in members our Comfort K-9 Probie the Firedog was also sworn-in. Probie helps our volunteers to smile, be well and healthy. During tough times, he is there to support and comfort us. Congratulations Probie, we wish you many years of serving our volunteers and community! Additional pictures in comments. Photo/video credit:John Hendricks Posted by Sublimity Fire District on Saturday, August 5, 2023

The Golden Retriever started providing emotional support to first responders during the historic 2020 wildfires. Nearly three years later, the fire district made his role official.

The fire district says its Comfort K-9 program is so successful it has added a 7-month old dog named Barnabe.

