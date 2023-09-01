Whats happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -
Grand Prix of Portland
- Portland International Raceway hosts the celebrated open-wheel racing with the Grand Prix of Portland, which is the only Verizon IndyCar Series race in the Pacific Northwest. The race weekend included many other races, featuring young aspiring drivers and new state-of-the-art chassis.
- https://www.indycar.com/
- Where: Portland International Raceway 1940 N Victory Blvd Portland, OR 97217, USA
- When: The race will be happening Sept. 1 - 3, with varying times depending on the race.
- Tickets: $70-$165 depending on the package and the race can be watched on Peacock, Siriusxm, NBC, and INDYCAR.
The 10th Annual Montavilla Jazz Festival
- Concerts will be happening at multiple locations in Portland featuring original jazz by world-class local artists. The festival will highlight some of Portland’s jazz scene-makers and internationally acclaimed drummer Alan Jones headlining the festival Sunday evening.
- https://montavillajazz.org/
- Where: various locations throughout the city; Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop, The 1905, Portland Metro Arts, The Alberta Rose Theatre, and Mt. Tabor Park Caldera Amphitheater.
- When: Sept. 1 - 3 with concerts happening from 2 - 11 p.m.
- Tickets: $5 - $45 depending on the concert and seating and some concerts will be livestreamed.
The Corn MAiZE on Sauvie Island
- The corn maze is carved into a different pattern each year in order to stump maze go-ers. As well as the corn maze, guests can go on a hayride out to a pumpkin patch and are able to pet farm animals at the Big Red Barn. There is also a gift shop and cafe.
- https://www.portlandmaize.com/
- Where: Sauvie Island Pumpkin Patch, 16511 NW Gillihan Rd Portland, OR 97231
- When: Sept. 2 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tickets: $8 - $10
The Portland Classic
- The Portland Classic is the LPGA tour’s longest-running non-major tournament with one of the most competitive fields in the LPGA tour season.
- https://www.portlandclassic.com/
- Where: Columbia Edgewater Country Club, at 2220 NE Marine Dr Portland, OR 97211
- When: Sept. 1 - 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tickets: range from $0 to $300 depending on the package
Ankeny Alley Festival
- Local merchants, restaurants, and entertainment venues encourage locals and tourists to explore and support small businesses in downtown Portland. Enjoy music, live entertainment, food, art, and more.
- https://www.ankenyfestivals.com/
- Where: Ankeny Alley, Downtown between SW 2nd and 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
- When: Sept. 1 - 24, all ages 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 21+ 8 p.m. to close
- Tickets: Free admission for all
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.