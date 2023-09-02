1 of 3 charged in shooting death of Clark Co. deputy gets 27 years

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One of three people charged in the murder of a Clark County deputy was sentenced to just over 27 years in prison on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a jury found Abran Raya-Leon guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Detective Jeremy Brown.

Brown worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

The shooting happened in July 2021 in Vancouver while Deputy Brown was conducting surveillance on Raya-Leon, his brother Guillermo Raya and Misty Raya.

Guillermo Raya is accused of pulling the trigger and will be on trial for aggravated murder this fall.

