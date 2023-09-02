FULL: Friday Night Lights - Week 1

PART 1
Friday Night Lights is back! Here's week one, part one.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PART 2

Friday Night Lights is back! Here's part two of this weeks show.

Part 3

Friday Night Lights is back! Here's part three of the show

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
Christopher Lee Pray
Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
Portland Public Schools consider move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Portland Public Schools considers move to ‘equitable’ grade system

Latest News

Friday Night Lights is back! Here's part three of the show
Friday Night Lights - Week 1 Part 3
Friday Night Lights is back! Here's part two of this weeks show.
Friday Night Lights - Week 1 Part 2
Friday Night Lights is back! Here's week one, part one.
Friday Night Lights - Week 1 Part 1
Banks HS girls soccer team organizes beach cleanup
Banks HS girls soccer team organizes beach cleanup