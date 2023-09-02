Mainly dry Labor Day weekend, thunderstorm chance Saturday

Couple showers possible late Sunday and early Monday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s mostly sunny and warm out there, quite the difference from our rainy Thursday! Clouds have cleared out and temperatures have climbed into the low 80s for most of us across the metro area. We might see a little bit of upper-level smoke drifting in later this evening. We’ll stay dry and partly cloudy tonight.

Another warm, mostly sunny day is on tap tomorrow. The low pressure system sitting over the northern California coast will swing some moisture into our region. That’ll set off a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two through central and eastern Oregon as well as through the Cascades- mainly in the afternoon. Models are showing the possibility that a couple of these showers or pop-up storms drift into the valley, so just be weather-aware if you’ve got outdoor plans tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Besides an overnight shower chance, Sunday looks mostly cloudy and mainly dry until the next weak system brings us a couple showers Sunday evening. It appears those will wrap up by Monday morning, though, and Labor Day should be a cloudier and cooler but likely dry day. Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Labor Day, then reach the mid to upper 70s the rest of the week. I don’t see any precipitation chances Tuesday through next weekend. That’ll be a pleasant stretch of weather with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

