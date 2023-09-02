Man tries to rob Jack in the Box; rides from scene on bicycle: Clark Co. Sheriff

Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box(MGN | Paul Sableman / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORCHARDS Wash. (KPTV) - A man who attempted to rob a Jack in the Box in northeast Vancouver was arrested after leaving the scene on a bicycle Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a man identified as Mark Grigorovich entered a Jack in the Box in Orchards wearing a bandana that covered his face. He had what appeared to be a gun while inside the restaurant.

Employees were afraid they were being robbed by Grigorovich and ran to the back of the store, not giving him any money. He then left the area on a bicycle shortly after and was seen by the approaching manager.

The manager reported to a deputy that Grigorovich was riding his bike north away from the scene. A CCSO TDU Detective found him. He was held, positively identified and arrested for attempted robbery in the first degree.

