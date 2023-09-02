Motorcyclist flown to hospital after being thrown from bike in suspected DUI crash in McMinnville

MCMINNVLLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A McMinnville man was seriously injured after being thrown off his motorcycle in a crash with a car early Saturday morning, according to McMinnville police.

The McMinnville Police Department said at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to West Second Street near Southeast Elmwood Avenue, a block west of the police department. They found a car and motorcycle that had been in a crash. They learned the motorcycle was speeding eastbound in or near the westbound bike lane and hit the front of the car.

Officers said the motorcycle flew 70 feet in the air and skidded another 17 feet after hitting the ground. The motorcyclist had to be flown by Lifeflight to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. Officers served a search warrant to test the motorcyclist’s blood for suspicion of DUII. They did not say if the man was charged.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash in N Portland, prompts chase to Gresham

The driver of the other car and his passenger were not injured. Officers suspected the other driver of DUII. He was arrested, taken to the Yamhill County Jail for a breath sample and cited.

MPD said this was the second major crash in the city this week. On Tuesday morning, a driver hit several parked cars and rolled over on its top on Highway 99W. The McMinnville woman was pulled from her car by firefighters and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.