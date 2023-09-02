OHSU nurses to vote on strike authorization

The Oregon Nurses Association announced Friday that frontline nurses are opening a strike vote this month at OHSU.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The vote will run from Sept. 6 to 17.

If it passes, the ONA says leaders are authorized to call for an open-ended strike.

Nurses say outstanding issues include guarantees for more staffing as nurses leave due to burn out, safety improvements for assaults and gun violence, and retention and recruitment incentives for all units and shifts.

They would also like to reach an agreement before the merger between OHSU and Legacy Health.

