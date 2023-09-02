Oregon Zoo celebrates Vulture Awareness Day with resident California condors

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - International Vulture Awareness Day is this Saturday, and the Oregon Zoo will be celebrating.

The zoo is home to several California condors.

On Saturday visitors will get a chance to see the vultures close up and learn more about them and their important role in ecosystems.

The birds are critically endangered and in 1982, only 22 California condors remained.

Thanks to recovery programs like the Oregon Zoo’s, there are now around 500, most of which are in the wild.

