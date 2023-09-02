Pedestrian dead in crash with train in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Salem Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.
SPD said the crash happened at 12th Street Northeast and Marion Street Northeast. Officers said they found a pedestrian hit and killed by a train.
Police said roads along the train tracks from Court Street Northeast to Silverton Road Northeast are closed. They said the train is lengthy. They said to find alternate routes to travel from east to west or vice versa in the city.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
