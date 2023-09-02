Pedestrian dead in crash with train in Salem

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Salem Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

SPD said the crash happened at 12th Street Northeast and Marion Street Northeast. Officers said they found a pedestrian hit and killed by a train.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Police said roads along the train tracks from Court Street Northeast to Silverton Road Northeast are closed. They said the train is lengthy. They said to find alternate routes to travel from east to west or vice versa in the city.

[RELATED VIDEO: Elderly man hit, killed by semi leaving Salem Walmart parking lot]

An 81-year-old man was hit and killed by a semi-truck pulling out of a Walmart parking lot in Salem on Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
Portland Public Schools consider move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Portland Public Schools considers move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Police investigating deadly crash on NE Sandy
1 dead after car crashes into multiple utility poles in NE Portland
Gresham food cart break-in
Man breaks into Gresham food cart, steals phone, then sends himself over $1K using cash apps
Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem

Latest News

Second comfort K-9
Sublimity Fire District brings in second comfort K-9 following success
Labor Day travel crowds
Travel increases in the face of Labor Day weekend
It’s Labor Day weekend, which typically means plenty of people getting out and about.
Travel frustrations in the face of Labor Day weekend
After working with the Sublimity Fire District for three years, earlier this month K-9 Probie...
Sublimity Fire District brings in second comfort K-9 following success