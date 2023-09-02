Portland city council proposes new ordinance to ban open drug use

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners are proposing a new ordinance that would go after open drug use in public places.

This new ordinance is similar to one Wheeler proposed in June but then retracted after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed a new bill into law that increases penalties for the possession of a certain amount of fentanyl. This new ordinance would change Portland’s Public Order and Police Code to add “consumption of a controlled substance” to the city ordinance that already bans public consumption of alcohol.

Jessie Burke is the owner of the Society Hotel and the Chair of the Old Town Neighborhood Association. She said she welcomes this new ordinance.

See Also: Mayor Wheeler withdraws open drug use ban after bill passes

“I was actually requesting this a few months ago and I actually testified to the county about this already,” Burke said.

Burke’s hotel is in the heart of Old Town, a neighborhood that sees a lot of people openly using deadly drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. She and her staff have experienced Portland’s drug crisis first-hand.

“It’s upsetting with what we see and our staff see,” Burke said. “We’ve watched countless overdoses. I have seen people use it for the first time and I think that’s the most upsetting.”

Burke said she also supports a joint resolution proposed by the city council, coupled with the ordinance, that would direct the Office of Government Relations to work with other local governments and state legislature to address open drug use in the state. The resolution would also direct the office to help find resources that can help support people who are using drugs in public instead of arresting them. She said something needs to change because it doesn’t make sense to her that there are currently more regulations around marijuana and alcohol use in public than there are for harder drugs.

“I lost a brother-in-law to a fentanyl overdose,” Burke said. “I know how dangerous this is and this is not a free-for-all kind of drug. It’s upsetting with how little thought went into the policy.”

Ray Maestas owns a food cart on West Burnside. He said he voted for Measure 110 in 2020 because he wants to provide more resources who need them. But he said there needs to be more control of open drug use so he also welcomes the idea of a new ordinance.

See Also: Multnomah County pauses plan to hand out tinfoil, straws to drug users

“Do people drink alcohol on the street? Yes, but because there are laws prohibiting that,” Maestas said. “They don’t walk around with their beer like this, most people know not to.”

If the resolution and ordinance passes next Friday, there is hope this will clean up the streets and encourage more people to come back downtown. But Burke said all branches of government need to be on board in order to make the ordinance effective.

“I think the real tipping point will be enforcement, you can create policy but if you can’t enforce it then you created nothing,” Burke said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.