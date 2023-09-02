Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers stopped a shooting between two cars, and cited a Gresham man for a human trafficking charge early Saturday morning in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers writing reports in a parking lot in the 16300 block of Southeast Division Street heard gunfire nearby. They immediately responded, found two vehicles had fired shots between them and took the people inside into custody. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police discovered the incident fell under the jurisdiction of the human trafficking unit. Detectives responded and cited 45-year-old Steven Lustri of Gresham for commercial sexual solicitation. He was also the intended victim of the shooting.

A stolen handgun was taken from one of the involved vehicles. Police said the gun was stolen from Portland in Oct. 2018.

The stolen gun and shooting incidents remain under investigation.

