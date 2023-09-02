Thunderstorms and isolated showers possible this afternoon and early evening

An isolated shower changes lingers in the forecast region through Monday morning
Thunderstorm chance this afternoon(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Good morning,

We had a bit of weather whiplash the last couple of days. After a cool and wet day Thursday (highs in the mid-60s) we ended yesterday warm and dry (highs in the low 80s). Today we’re looking at highs being a bit warmer, possible mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. There is a chance this afternoon / early evening for thunderstorms in the metro, valley, Cascades, Central and eastern Oregon. Eugene has the best chance to see the strongest rain accumulation through Sunday morning.

By Monday the low pressure center that’s been over the PacNW moves off to the east, from Tuesday on we stay at the base of a trough which shifts a little, but stays with us all week delivering cool air and keeping our highs in the mid-70s. High pressure looks like it wants to start to build in next weekend which would bring us warmer air and get our highs up a bit into the upper 70s to low 80s.

As the low pressure center moves to the east, we have a chance for showers, not just this afternoon, but all the way through Monday morning. For most of us it will be mainly dry through the holiday weekend, but don’t be caught off guard if an isolated shower or two move over your area this holiday weekend.

