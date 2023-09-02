Travel increases in the face of Labor Day weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s Labor Day weekend, which typically means plenty of people getting out and about.

For some, that means taking to the skies and getting away for some much-needed down time.

“No phones, no calls,” Kenneth Montague, said. “You know, just down time. No honey dues. No house dues. No dues.”

Kenneth and his wife, Loleatha Montague, said they’d earned themselves a nice trip to Seattle to see family and friends. Booking at the last minute, they were surprised to find prices were far from sky high.

“We’re senior citizens,” Loleatha explained, “and it was almost the same price that I paid when I flew to Louisiana two years ago.”

Many others are also getting out and about, and some of them are used to traveling year-round.

“I live on Maui, and I live here,” Mike Prztak, said, “and I live in Colorado.”

Prztak was just getting off a plane from his home on Maui, where he said the island isn’t seeing nearly as much traffic as usual following devastating wildfires.

“Empty,” he sighed. “There’s nobody there. We have actually less people coming to Maui, and we need them to come back. Maui is suffering, and we need the income. So, I would suggest to all of you tourists, come back to Maui now. We need you!”

Prztak said similarly to the flights from Maui, PDX also seemed to be quite empty considering the holiday weekend. Which is something the Montague’s were happy to see, as they’re hoping they can get through security quickly and get on with their vacation plans, and “get away from the action and activities. Relax a little bit,” Kenneth said.

While most people were excited to get out of town and enjoy Labor Day weekend, others said holiday travels had been leading them in circles all day long.

“Not good,” Neal Fishman summed up his day. “Not good,” he repeated.

Neal Fishman said they’ve been getting the run-around trying to get home to Boston.

“By the time we got here, the flight was already delayed twice,” he said. “So, we came out for some fresh air since we’ve been in the building since 9:30 a.m.,” his wife, Adrienne Fishman added.

Despite a frustrating end to their holiday plans, the delays aren’t completely souring a time well spent in the Pacific Northwest.

“I’ve never seen such nice people in the country,” the couple agreed.

