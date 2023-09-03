1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in Atlanta house shooting

Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple people shot.(WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - One person is dead and five are injured after a Sunday morning house shooting in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The 18-year-old suspect shot five people, including a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old, before shooting himself in a house off Adkins Road NW, according to police. The victims were taken to hospitals, where police cannot say they are in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, according to police. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during the conference that the city has seen multiple domestic violence incidents recently.

“We cannot be present in every living room,” he said. “We cannot be present in every setting of a home where we need others to be able to intervene to stop violence occurring.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in Salem on Saturday morning.
Woman dead in crash with train in Salem
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
2 teens stabbed on MAX train in SE Portland
Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train

Latest News

File photo
Boil notice in place for Gervais after thunderstorm damage
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Caught on Camera: 6 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach