Boil notice in place for Gervais after thunderstorm damage

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents of Gervais are asked to boil their drinking water after damage to the city’s water system from thunderstorms Saturday night.

Gervais mayor Annie Gilland said the city’s water system was significantly damaged by Saturday night’s thunderstorms. The system is still working, but water needs to be boiled for the next 48 hours as a precaution. The city is working on getting the water lab tested but said the holiday weekend will cause a delay.

Gilland said the city’s public works crew worked through the night to keep the system working. She said they will provide updates as they have them.

A grocery store in Woodburn has donated a pallet of bottled water. More information will be released on where that will be distributed.

