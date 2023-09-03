Caught on Camera: 3 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach

Three people were rescued from the ocean in Cannon Beach Saturday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were rescued from the ocean in Cannon Beach Saturday morning.

A FOX 12 viewer captured video of the rescue at Chapman Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they were not involved in the rescue, but they did launch a helicopter out of Astoria to help the local lifeguards.

