Caught on Camera: 3 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were rescued from the ocean in Cannon Beach Saturday morning.

A FOX 12 viewer captured video of the rescue at Chapman Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they were not involved in the rescue, but they did launch a helicopter out of Astoria to help the local lifeguards.

