Caught on Camera: 3 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were rescued from the ocean in Cannon Beach Saturday morning.
A FOX 12 viewer captured video of the rescue at Chapman Beach.
The U.S. Coast Guard says they were not involved in the rescue, but they did launch a helicopter out of Astoria to help the local lifeguards.
