Clackamas Co. Democratic Party HQ window smashed by brick, police say

Police are investigating damage to the Democratic Party headquarters in Clackamas County on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon City Police Department.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating damage to the Democratic Party headquarters in Clackamas County on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon City Police Department.

SEE ALSO: Oregonians support ending drug decriminalization amid rising overdoses

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. at the headquarters, where police say someone used a brick to damage one of the building’s windows.

At this point, police say they don’t know who might have done it. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
Portland Public Schools consider move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Portland Public Schools considers move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Police investigating deadly crash on NE Sandy
Man dies after crashing into multiple utility poles in NE Portland
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, shows the "Portland, Oregon" sign in downtown Portland,...
Oregonians support ending drug decriminalization amid rising overdoses

Latest News

Fire station reopens after 12 years in SE Portland neighborhood with $2.1M federal grant
Fire station reopens after 12 years in SE Portland with $2.1M federal grant
Fire Station 23 in southeast Portland is reopening with a federal funding grant after being...
Fire station reopens after 12 years in SE Portland with $2.1M federal grant
Three people were rescued from the ocean in Cannon Beach Saturday morning.
Caught on Camera: 3 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach
Police are investigating damage to the Democratic Party headquarters in Clackamas County on...
Clackamas Co. Democratic Party HQ window smashed by brick, police say