Clackamas Co. Democratic Party HQ window smashed by brick, police say

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating damage to the Democratic Party headquarters in Clackamas County on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon City Police Department.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. at the headquarters, where police say someone used a brick to damage one of the building’s windows.

At this point, police say they don’t know who might have done it. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

