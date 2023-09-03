A few showers tonight, but no thunderstorms this time

By Katie Zuniga
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:17 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Good morning and happy Sunday to you,

After ending up on the rather hot side yesterday it’s a bit warmer this morning for most areas. The cloud cover that came with the thunderstorms last yesterday will stick with us for a while. We’ll see the sun, it will just have to peak out form some clouds from time to time. After a decent clearing later this afternoon the clouds will return with a chance for showers tonight which will carry with us into tomorrow morning. Once things clear up tomorrow by the afternoon models indicate it will be dry for a while. In fact, we sit in a cool, dry pattern for the remainder of the week. Highs will hang out in the low to mid-70s. By the time we get to next weekend a ridge still looks like it will build to our east. This puts us in the back side of the ridge with our highs getting back into the low 80s.

Starting tomorrow morning the overnight temperatures will be at or below average (57) the remainder of the extended forecast.

