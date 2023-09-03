Fire station reopens after 12 years in SE Portland with $2.1M federal grant

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fire Station 23 in southeast Portland is reopening with a federal funding grant after being shut down for more than a decade.

Isaac McLennan, Portland Fire Association Local 43, says the station serving the Hosford-Abernathy and Brooklyn Neighborhoods closed down in 2011 because of budget cuts. Now, after receiving a Safer Grant of $2.1 million, the station is fully staffed with a four-person crew.

McLennan says out of the 31 stations in Portland, they were the only one that didn’t have a fire engine until now.

“This neighborhood cannot constantly live in the balance of are we safe or are we not?” McLennan says. “It’s not their job to fight for their safety - nobody else in the city of Portland has to do that.”

During the 12-year gap, the neighborhood was dependent on four other stations in the area, making response times longer.

“If there’s a call in those areas that’s their priority,” McLennan says. “But if a call came in here, they had to respond from those outside neighborhoods into the community and that would take an extra three to four minutes to respond in.”

Now with the reopening, response times are shorter, which can be crucial. McLennan says fires double in size every minute and the chance of surviving a cardiac arrest dramatically narrows after five minutes.

Robbie Chan has lived in the area for 40 years and says he was worried about not having emergency crews nearby.

“I felt fortunate that we didn’t have to wait the extra 15 minutes or whatever, to have a response come from the river or over in the Hawthorne area,” Chan says. “I am relieved that if something were to happen, I know that they can get here quicker.”

But PFA Local 43 says the federal funding will run out in two years and they will have to ask the city for permanent funding.

“There’s a lot of people who live here so I think they would be well served to put the permanent funding in place, and not have this kind of insecurity and uncertainty,” Chan says.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.