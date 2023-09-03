Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hurt in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 9400 block of Northeast Sunderland Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. They provided trauma first aid before paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known.

Officers said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. No suspect description has been released. The Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team are investigating.

