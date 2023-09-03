Man wanted after Eugene shooting that left 1 with life-threatening injuries
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted by Eugene Police after a shooting early Saturday morning that seriously injured one person.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded the report of a shooting at 590 East Broadway, where they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
On Saturday afternoon, police released pictures and description of a “person of interest” from the shooting:
- The man appears to be in his early 20s.
- Has an olive complexion and long black hair.
- Stands about 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall, with a thin build.
