Man wanted after Eugene shooting that left 1 with life-threatening injuries

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted by Eugene Police after a shooting early Saturday morning that seriously injured one person.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded the report of a shooting at 590 East Broadway, where they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

On Saturday afternoon, police released pictures and description of a “person of interest” from the shooting:

The man appears to be in his early 20s.

Has an olive complexion and long black hair.

Stands about 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall, with a thin build.

