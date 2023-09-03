Much cooler end to Labor Day weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms are trekking through the region Saturday night. Some of the storms had quite a bit of lightning, making for a light show along the I-5 corridor after sunset!

It was a hot one out there today, with high temperatures around Portland hitting the upper 80s and low 90s. Portland hit 91-- 11 degrees warmer than average!

Much cooler, cloudier weather is on the way Sunday. We’re switching back to onshore flow and clouds will be increasing throughout the day; highs are expected in the mid 70s and low temperatures starting Monday morning will be back in the 50s. We’ll likely see a light shower along the I-5 corridor tomorrow night, but besides that Sunday is looking mainly dry. Labor Day will also likely be a dry day. It’ll be partly cloudy and cooler as we keep pulling in cooler marine air.

The rest of the 7-day forecast looks very comfortable and dry. A ridge of high pressure will build a little bit in the second half of next week, so we’ll see temperatures warming back up into the upper 70s and low 80s heading into next weekend. Plenty of sunshine should be on the way, too!

