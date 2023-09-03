Much cooler end to Labor Day weekend

Staying mainly dry
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms are trekking through the region Saturday night. Some of the storms had quite a bit of lightning, making for a light show along the I-5 corridor after sunset!

It was a hot one out there today, with high temperatures around Portland hitting the upper 80s and low 90s. Portland hit 91-- 11 degrees warmer than average!

Much cooler, cloudier weather is on the way Sunday. We’re switching back to onshore flow and clouds will be increasing throughout the day; highs are expected in the mid 70s and low temperatures starting Monday morning will be back in the 50s. We’ll likely see a light shower along the I-5 corridor tomorrow night, but besides that Sunday is looking mainly dry. Labor Day will also likely be a dry day. It’ll be partly cloudy and cooler as we keep pulling in cooler marine air.

The rest of the 7-day forecast looks very comfortable and dry. A ridge of high pressure will build a little bit in the second half of next week, so we’ll see temperatures warming back up into the upper 70s and low 80s heading into next weekend. Plenty of sunshine should be on the way, too!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
Portland Public Schools consider move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Portland Public Schools considers move to ‘equitable’ grade system
Police investigating deadly crash on NE Sandy
Man dies after crashing into multiple utility poles in NE Portland
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, shows the "Portland, Oregon" sign in downtown Portland,...
Oregonians support ending drug decriminalization amid rising overdoses

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/2)
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/2)
Thunderstorm chance this afternoon
Thunderstorms and isolated showers possible this afternoon and early evening
Here's your evening weather forecast for Friday, September 1, 2023.
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/1)