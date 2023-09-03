Seattle man given Narcan in Longview drive-thru shot and killed by officers

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Seattle man was shot and killed by officers in Longview after attempting to flee on Saturday, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said.

The LCMCT released details of the event in a news release Sunday.

Investigators said on Saturday at 2 p.m., paramedics responded to a man passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line at Minami Teriyaki on 15th Street in Longview. Staff were unable to wake the man. The medical staff gave the man Narcan and he regained consciousness. He reportedly became aggressive, threatened first responders and drove away while showing signs of impairment.

Longview Police Department officers found the suspect’s vehicle, an orange Dodge Challenger, near 15th Avenue and Hudson Street. The officers in marked patrol cars tried to stop the suspect, but he did not follow commands. Officers said the suspect was speeding, ran a red light, slammed on his brakes and went in reverse.

Investigators said officers continued to follow the suspect and blocked him in at 19th Avenue and Florida Street. The suspect then began firing multiple shots at an officer, hitting a patrol vehicle. Three officers returned fire and hit the suspect. Officers began first aid, but the man was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 30-year-old Louis Earl Johnson Jr. of Seattle.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The LCMCT said investigators determined Johnson illegally had a 9mm semiautomatic pistol. They said it is a “ghost gun” with no serial number. He had a holster for the pistol on his hip.

The LCMCT is performing an independent investigation of the incident. It will consist of investigators from the Kelso Police Department, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Castle Rock Police Department.

