Seattle man given Narcan in Longview drive-thru shot and killed by officers

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Seattle man was shot and killed by officers in Longview after attempting to flee on Saturday, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said.

The LCMCT released details of the event in a news release Sunday.

Investigators said on Saturday at 2 p.m., paramedics responded to a man passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line at Minami Teriyaki on 15th Street in Longview. Staff were unable to wake the man. The medical staff gave the man Narcan and he regained consciousness. He reportedly became aggressive, threatened first responders and drove away while showing signs of impairment.

Longview Police Department officers found the suspect’s vehicle, an orange Dodge Challenger, near 15th Avenue and Hudson Street. The officers in marked patrol cars tried to stop the suspect, but he did not follow commands. Officers said the suspect was speeding, ran a red light, slammed on his brakes and went in reverse.

SEE ALSO: Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train

Investigators said officers continued to follow the suspect and blocked him in at 19th Avenue and Florida Street. The suspect then began firing multiple shots at an officer, hitting a patrol vehicle. Three officers returned fire and hit the suspect. Officers began first aid, but the man was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 30-year-old Louis Earl Johnson Jr. of Seattle.

No officers were injured in the incident.

SEE ALSO: Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland

The LCMCT said investigators determined Johnson illegally had a 9mm semiautomatic pistol. They said it is a “ghost gun” with no serial number. He had a holster for the pistol on his hip.

The LCMCT is performing an independent investigation of the incident. It will consist of investigators from the Kelso Police Department, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Castle Rock Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in Salem on Saturday morning.
Woman dead in crash with train in Salem
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
2 teens stabbed on MAX train in SE Portland
Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Latest News

File photo
Boil notice in place for Gervais after thunderstorm damage
Caught on Camera: 6 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach
Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train
Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting
Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting