1 arrested after car smashes into Salem house
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Salem faces charges after crashing his car into a home on Saturday night.
Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to a house near Park AV and D Street Northeast for a car crash.
The car didn’t break into the home but did damage the brick exterior. The driver fled the scene but returned a short time later.
No one was reported hurt, and officers arrested 31-year-old David Folmar III.
Folmar now faces charges including driving under the influence.
