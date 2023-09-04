1 arrested after car smashes into Salem house

A man in Salem faces charges after crashing his car into a home on Saturday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to a house near Park AV and D Street Northeast for a car crash.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to a house near Park AV and D Street Northeast for a car crash.

The car didn’t break into the home but did damage the brick exterior. The driver fled the scene but returned a short time later.

No one was reported hurt, and officers arrested 31-year-old David Folmar III.

Folmar now faces charges including driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

