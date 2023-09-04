2 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Vancouver

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were seriously injured after a two-car crash in Vancouver on Saturday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to Northeast 18th Street and Northeast 118th Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in SE Portland

Firefighters had to get one person out by removing the driver’s side of the car. Both injured people were taken to a local trauma center. No further information was released about their conditions.

Vancouver police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.