2 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Vancouver

Two people were seriously injured after a two-car crash in Vancouver on Saturday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Firefighters responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to Northeast 18th Street and Northeast 118th Avenue.

Firefighters responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to Northeast 18th Street and Northeast 118th Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in SE Portland

Firefighters had to get one person out by removing the driver’s side of the car. Both injured people were taken to a local trauma center. No further information was released about their conditions.

Vancouver police are investigating the crash.

