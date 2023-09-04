2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were stabbed and injured on a TriMet MAX train, and the suspect was arrested in southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to Portland police.

According to court documents accessed by FOX 12 on Sunday, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Cummins, is facing charges for a previous altercation on TriMet property in April. He is also wanted by the state of Florida for probation violation.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the TriMet platform at 9598 Southeast Flavel Street. When they arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys suffering from injuries.

One teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the other turned down an ambulance ride and was given medical treatment at the scene. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

After an initial investigation, police said they believe the assault began on the MAX train, and then the victims and suspect left the train at the Flavel Street station.

Police began to search for the suspect, later identified as Cummins, and about six minutes later, officers found a man matching his description at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The Cummins ran from police on foot, but officers caught up and arrested him.

Police said they believe Cummins stabbed the boys because of his “perception of their race.”

Cummins was also identified as the suspect in an armed robbery with a knife at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Flavel Street. There were no injuries in the robbery.

According to court documents, investigators allege that in April, Cummins was involved in a fight on a MAX train which ended on TriMet property near Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street. During the fight a gun fell out, leading to charges of for felon in possession of a firearm, as investigators say Cummins is a convicted felon from Florida.

On Oct. 24, 2022, Flagler County, Florida issued an arrest warrant for Cummins, according to court documents. The documents state that he violated conditions of his parole and then fled the state, after being convicted of third-degree unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Cummins was booked at the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree bias crime

First-degree robbery

The MAX train was later stopped at the Clackamas Town Center station.

Detectives want to talk to any witnesses who have not contacted police or anyone with information about this incident. Please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-231210.

People can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

