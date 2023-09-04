2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs

Two teenagers were stabbed and injured on a TriMet MAX train, and the suspect was arrested in southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to Portland police.
By Soyoung Kim and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were stabbed and injured on a TriMet MAX train, and the suspect was arrested in southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to Portland police.

According to court documents accessed by FOX 12 on Sunday, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Cummins, is facing charges for a previous altercation on TriMet property in April. He is also wanted by the state of Florida for probation violation.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the TriMet platform at 9598 Southeast Flavel Street. When they arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys suffering from injuries.

One teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the other turned down an ambulance ride and was given medical treatment at the scene. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

After an initial investigation, police said they believe the assault began on the MAX train, and then the victims and suspect left the train at the Flavel Street station.

Police began to search for the suspect, later identified as Cummins, and about six minutes later, officers found a man matching his description at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The Cummins ran from police on foot, but officers caught up and arrested him.

Police said they believe Cummins stabbed the boys because of his “perception of their race.”

Cummins was also identified as the suspect in an armed robbery with a knife at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Flavel Street. There were no injuries in the robbery.

According to court documents, investigators allege that in April, Cummins was involved in a fight on a MAX train which ended on TriMet property near Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street. During the fight a gun fell out, leading to charges of for felon in possession of a firearm, as investigators say Cummins is a convicted felon from Florida.

On Oct. 24, 2022, Flagler County, Florida issued an arrest warrant for Cummins, according to court documents. The documents state that he violated conditions of his parole and then fled the state, after being convicted of third-degree unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Cummins was booked at the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

  • First-degree assault
  • Second-degree assault
  • Two counts of first-degree bias crime
  • First-degree robbery

The MAX train was later stopped at the Clackamas Town Center station.

Detectives want to talk to any witnesses who have not contacted police or anyone with information about this incident. Please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-231210.

People can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in Salem on Saturday morning.
Woman dead in crash with train in Salem
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Latest News

2 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Vancouver
2 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Vancouver
Two people were seriously injured after a two-car crash in Vancouver on Saturday, according to...
2 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Vancouver
A man in Salem faces charges after crashing his car into a home on Saturday night.
1 arrested after car smashes into Salem house
A man was arrested Sunday after police say they found him with a fake vehicle tag and weapons...
Man found with fake vehicle tag, gun in Milwaukie school parking lot: Police
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in SE Portland
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in SE Portland