9 people displaced after apartment fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Hillsboro early Monday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Hillsboro Fire crews responded to a fire at the Cedar Court Apartments, located at 746 Southeast Cedar Street. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming from one apartment unit.

FOX 12 spoke with a resident at the complex who says she saw the flames.

“I was just getting up and was about to get ready for work. I heard my mom, ‘Lupe get out, it caught on fire.’ It caught me so off guard and I’m like ‘what’s going on?’ I thought she was joking,” said Lupe Maldonado. “Then I heard people screaming like ‘get out of the apartments, get out, everybody get out, it caught on fire.’ As soon as I open my door, I see the apartment is shooting out flames.”

The fire was contained to one unit. There is smoke and water damage to adjoining units.

SEE ALSO: Portland police seek help identifying man accused of attacking Asian family

Officials say four adults, five children and two dogs have been displaced from the one apartment that burned. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.