Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train

2 teens stabbed on MAX train in SE Portland
2 teens stabbed on MAX train in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured, and officers arrested a man for several charges following a stabbing on a Trimet MAX train in southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to Portland police.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing on the TriMet platform at 9598 Southeast Flavel Street. When they arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys suffering from injuries. One teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the other turned down an ambulance ride and was given medical treatment at the scene. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Police began a search for the suspect, who had left the scene. About six minutes later, officers found a man matching the description of the suspect at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The suspect ran from police on foot, but officers caught up and arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Adrian Cummins.

Police said they believe Cummins stabbed the boys because of his perception of their race. They also said he is the suspect in a robbery at knifepoint at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Flavel Street. There were no injuries in the robbery. Cummins was taken to the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

  • First Degree Assault
  • Second Degree Assault
  • First Degree Bias Crime (2 Counts)
  • First Degree Robbery

After an initial investigation, police said they believe the assault began on the MAX train, and then the victims and the suspect left the train at the Flavel Street station.

The MAX train was later stopped at the Clackamas Town Center station.

Detectives want to talk to any witnesses who have not contacted police or anyone with information about this incident. Please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-231210.

People can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in Salem on Saturday morning.
Woman dead in crash with train in Salem
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Seattle man given Narcan in Longview drive-thru shot and killed by officers
File photo
Boil notice in place for Gervais after thunderstorm damage
Caught on Camera: 6 rescued from ocean near Cannon Beach
Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train