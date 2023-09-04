Cloudy and cool today, but more sunny and warmer highs tomorrow

Happy Labor Day,

Our cloud cover has been a bit stubborn today, something we are used to, so our highs are still in the upper 60s. There is still some expectation the clouds will clear for a few hours and highs could still make it to the low 70s. After another partly cloudy night we expect to see more sunshine and earlier in the day tomorrow. Highs should also be a bit warmer in the mid-70s. This marks the beginning of a warmer/sunnier trend that takes us to the weekend. By the time we get to Saturday we should be in the low 80s and mostly sunny. The trough that’s brought us cooler temperatures and the drizzle we’ve had will be pushed out by a weak ridge building from our southeast. Through all of this it will remain cooler at night with lows in the mid-50s (slightly below average) and dry with no signs of rain at this time.

