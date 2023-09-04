Cool and cloudy Monday, but sunnier weather is coming

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cloud cover was a bit more extensive than expected on Sunday, so temperatures remained in the low 70s around the metro area- about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday! We’ve been on a wild temperature roller coaster ride lately. Things should level out a bit more this week as a steadier westerly flow dominates the forecast.

It has been showery out along the coast, and we’re expecting a couple showers to pass through the valleys this evening and overnight, but they’ll be light. Labor Day is looking dry and mostly cloudy with some sun breaks. Temperatures will be cool once again-- in the low 70s.

We’re likely staying dry through next weekend. Plan on cooler overnights (in the mid 50s) and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s through midweek. As the ridge of high pressure to our east builds, our temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday through Saturday. The sunshine is coming back!

A stronger push of marine air might bring us additional cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Enjoy the nice fall weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.