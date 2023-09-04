Few light showers this morning

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington with some light showers developing. A weak front is passing through the region, and should move east of the Cascades around sunrise. This front is promoting light showers in the Cascades and Coast Range, and areas of drizzle in the lower elevations. Conditions will gradually dry out later this morning, but the clouds will be stubborn to clear. We should see some late day sunbreaks with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. All in all, it’ll be a comfortable start to the week.

Expect to see areas of clouds Tuesday morning, but clouds should clear out sometime between the late morning and early afternoon. The remainder of the day should be nice with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Expect a stretch of beautiful days beyond Tuesday with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 70s. We’ll just see varying degrees of cloud cover. Generally speaking, each day should be mostly sunny.

Computer models & their ensembles are hinting at a slightly warmer weekend as weak high pressure builds overhead. Temperatures should end up in the low to mid 80s each afternoon, but nights will remain cool. There’s no sign of significant rain or heat over the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great Labor Day!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.