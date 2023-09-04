Man found with fake vehicle tag, gun in Milwaukie school parking lot: Police

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police say they found him with a fake vehicle tag and weapons on school property in Milwaukie, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

Police responded to the Portland Waldorf School on Southeast Harrison Street after the report of a suspicious car in the school parking lot.

Officers found the car with two people and an Oregon temporary tag which police said was a clear forgery. Police said they could see a semi-automatic handgun on the floor by the driver’s feet. After a search, they also found a switchblade on him.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Brown of Longview, Wash., was arrested and faces charges of possessing a weapon and a restricted weapon as a felon, and second-degree forgery.

He was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail.

