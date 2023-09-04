Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to the reports of a crash near Southeast 140th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train

Police said they do not yet have details about the crash, which is being investigated at this time. Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast 141st Avenue as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, Attn: Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-232132.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.