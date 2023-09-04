Police: Accused purse snatcher arrested after Portland-to-Vancouver chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of stealing purses from multiple women in Portland was arrested after a pursuit that led authorities into Washington on Sunday.

Just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the intersection of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Custer Street. The victim reported that a man in a white sedan stopped near her as she waited for a bus. The man got out of the car, took her purse off her shoulders, and fled.

Police say that as officers were taking the first report, they were approached by another victim. The second victim reported she was exiting a grocery store when a man, who witnesses saw was associated with a white sedan, grabbed her purse but she was able to keep him from taking it.

The husband of the second victim, who did not witness his wife’s attack, says he saw the suspect get out of a white sedan and approach another woman in the parking lot as well.

While officers were investigating, one of the victims got an alert that someone was trying to use their bank card. Police say officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it. The suspect did not stop and a pursuit began.

Police say at one point during the pursuit, officers saw the suspect throw a purse from the vehicle. It was later retrieved and returned to the first victim.

The suspect fled into Washington where he was stopped by officers in the area of Interstate 205 and State Route 14.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Abdirizak Bashir Hussein. Hussein will be extradited to Oregon to face multiple charges including robbery, reckless driving, attempt to elude, and attempted theft.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Hussein should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. Anyone who has information on these or any other crimes is asked to call the non-emergency number of email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

