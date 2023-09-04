Portland police seek help identifying man accused of attacking Asian family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help identifying a man who is accused of attacking an Asian family last month.

The racially motivated assault happened on Aug. 21 at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Pine Street. Police say the victims were spat upon and physically assaulted.

FOX 12 spoke with one of the victims, Tommy Ly, who is the owner of Stumptown Otaku. Ly says the suspect almost hit his mother while on a bike. When Ly told the man to watch out, he says the suspect came back and berated the family with racial slurs, many directed at Ly’s mother. Ly says the suspect also flicked a lit cigarette at his mother and spit on her.

RELATED: Man accused of racist attack at Stumptown Otaku

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the unknown suspect.

Suspect seen on surveillance camera (Portland Police Bureau)

Anyone with information that could help investigators should send tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.