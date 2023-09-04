Powell’s Books employees hold one-day strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All three Powell’s Books locations were closed Monday due to a one-day work strike. This comes as employees are negotiating for higher pay.

This is the first time in 20 years that Powell’s employees are going on strike, and according to those on the picket line, the biggest driving factor for the strike is to get Powell’s back to the negotiating table to work out a new contract.

In that new contract, workers are fighting for higher pay. The union, ILWU Local 5, says most workers’ wages cap out at $19 an hour, and they argue that’s not enough to pay their bills.

“The contract, we’re asking for a living wage. The vast majority of workers cap out at $19 an hour. Right now, Powell’s proposal, they have been saying that it’s $22 or $22.50, I believe, but that’s where the living wage is now and it shouldn’t be the point where you work for Powell’s for like a decade and then finally can pay your bills. You should be able to get there sooner,” Myka Dubay, union representative and Powell’s Books employee.

Just a few days ago, after the union already announced their intent to strike, they filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the bookstore. They say Powell’s has violated multiple laws by writing proposals without meaningful engagement with the proposals presented by the union and using stall tactics.

In a statement from Powell’s Books, the company says it has already agreed to the union’s proposals on several issues, including a new wage structure and health care changes. The bookstore says it has been able to come to contractual agreements over the past 23 years with the union and are hopeful they will do the same this time around.

The company goes on to say, “We deeply value our employees and respect their right to engage in protected union activity, which includes a strike. We understand it can be part of the bargaining process, and we will honor and respect it.”

The stores are expected to be back open Tuesday, Sept. 5.

