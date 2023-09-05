The biggest concerts coming to the PNW this fall

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour

Sept. 14 doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

Lumen Field

Tickets start at $215 and can be purchased at the link above

Coldplay

Coldplay Music of the Spheres with H.E.R. and 070 Shake

Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Lumen Field

Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased at the link above

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour

The Sept. 22 show at 7:30 p.m. is at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642

The Sept. 23 show at 7:30 p.m. is at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA 98092

Tickets start at $78 and can be purchased at the link above

The Postal Service and Deathcab for Cutie

The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism

Oct. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets start at $102 and can be purchased at the link above

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour

Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Tacoma Dome

Tickets start at $398 and can be purchased at the link above

Guns N Roses

Guns N Roses North America 2023

Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets start at $129 and can be purchased at the link above

P!NK

P!NK Trustfall Tour

Oct. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Tacoma Dome

Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased at the link above

Travis Scott

Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus

Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at Moda Center

Tickets start at $130 and can be purchased at the link above

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes

50 Cent the Final Lap Tour 2023 with Busta Rhymes

Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased at the link above

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys North American Tour 2023

Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Moda Center

Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased at the link above

STING

STING My Songs 2023

Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

Moda Center

Tickets start at $69.50 and can be purchased at the link above

All-American Rejects and Newfound Glory

All-American Rejects and Newfound Glory Wet Hot American Summer Tour

Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the WAMU Theater

Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at the link above

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero

Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased at the link above

Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold: North American Tour with Falling In Reverse

Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Moda Center

Tickets start at $35.95 and can be purchased at the link above

Macklemore

Macklemore: The BEN Tour

Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Roseland Theater

Tickets start at $232 and can be purchased at the link above

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour

Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. at Moda Center

Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets start at $145.50 and can be purchased at the link above

Tool

Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

Moda Center

Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased here.

Lil Yachty

Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre

Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased here.

Hozier

Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour 2023

Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Moda Center

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at the link above

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night

Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Moda Center

Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased at the link above

Liz Phair

Liz Phair: Guyville Tour

Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St #203, Portland, OR 97214

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at the link above

Aerosmith

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour with The Black Crowes

Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center

Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets start at $72 and can be purchased at the link above

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at Moda Center

Tickets start at $153 and can be purchased at the link above

