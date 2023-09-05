The biggest concerts coming to the PNW this fall
Beyoncé
Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour
Sept. 14 doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.
Lumen Field
Tickets start at $215 and can be purchased at the link above
Coldplay
Coldplay Music of the Spheres with H.E.R. and 070 Shake
Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Lumen Field
Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased at the link above
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour
The Sept. 22 show at 7:30 p.m. is at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642
The Sept. 23 show at 7:30 p.m. is at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Tickets start at $78 and can be purchased at the link above
The Postal Service and Deathcab for Cutie
The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism
Oct. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets start at $102 and can be purchased at the link above
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour
Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
The Tacoma Dome
Tickets start at $398 and can be purchased at the link above
Guns N Roses
Guns N Roses North America 2023
Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets start at $129 and can be purchased at the link above
P!NK
Oct. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Tacoma Dome
How to get tickets
Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased at the link above
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus
Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at Moda Center
Tickets start at $130 and can be purchased at the link above
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes
50 Cent the Final Lap Tour 2023 with Busta Rhymes
Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642
Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased at the link above
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys North American Tour 2023
Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.
Moda Center
Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased at the link above
STING
Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
Moda Center
Tickets start at $69.50 and can be purchased at the link above
All-American Rejects and Newfound Glory
All-American Rejects and Newfound Glory Wet Hot American Summer Tour
Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the WAMU Theater
Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at the link above
Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero
Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased at the link above
Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold: North American Tour with Falling In Reverse
Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Moda Center
Tickets start at $35.95 and can be purchased at the link above
Macklemore
Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Roseland Theater
Tickets start at $232 and can be purchased at the link above
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour
Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. at Moda Center
Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets start at $145.50 and can be purchased at the link above
Tool
Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
Moda Center
Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased here.
Lil Yachty
Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209
Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre
Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased here.
Hozier
Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour 2023
Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.
Moda Center
Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at the link above
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night
Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Moda Center
Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased at the link above
Liz Phair
Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.
Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St #203, Portland, OR 97214
Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at the link above
Aerosmith
Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour with The Black Crowes
Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center
Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets start at $72 and can be purchased at the link above
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour
Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at Moda Center
Tickets start at $153 and can be purchased at the link above
