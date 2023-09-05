Blanchet House serves hundreds on Labor Day

Volunteers were hard at work on Labor Day at Blanchet House.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Volunteers were hard at work on Labor Day at Blanchet House. Some came to the nonprofit as early as 6 a.m. to begin preparing and serving free meals to those in need.

“It’s Labor Day so people are doing hot dogs, hamburgers and we thought we could do that too,” Jon Seibert, the Director of Programs at Blanchet House said. “We are open still on holidays. People still need food. We’ve had volunteers coming to every service We had more volunteers than signed up show up for the service today.”

See Also: Thousands gathered to connect Oregon and Washington to support recovering addicts

On the menu for dinner: hot dogs, homemade potato salad, and fruit medley. Before Monday, Blanchet House reached out to the community for help to provide the meals. In total, over 380 hot dogs were served.

“Pretty much all the food we get and serve here is donated,” Seibert said. “We knew we wanted to do a special meal, but we wanted to make sure we had all the right ingredients. We hope to do more special events like this. Got to make sure on a holiday that those we serve are also treated special.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs
2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs
A Seattle man was shot and killed by officers in Longview after attempting to flee on Saturday,...
Seattle man given Narcan in Longview drive-thru shot and killed by officers
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Shooting leads to human trafficking charge in SE Portland
Boil notice in place for Gervais after thunderstorm damage
Boil notice in place for Gervais after thunderstorm damage
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Machete man in kids park
Neighbors: man with a machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
Parents are concerned after they said a man with a machete is threatening people at a local park.
Neighbors: man with a machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
Volunteers were hard at work on Labor Day at Blanchet House.
Blanchet House serves hundreds on Labor Day
FILE
Portland car crash sends 2 people, officer to hospital