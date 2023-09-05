Blanchet House serves hundreds on Labor Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Volunteers were hard at work on Labor Day at Blanchet House. Some came to the nonprofit as early as 6 a.m. to begin preparing and serving free meals to those in need.

“It’s Labor Day so people are doing hot dogs, hamburgers and we thought we could do that too,” Jon Seibert, the Director of Programs at Blanchet House said. “We are open still on holidays. People still need food. We’ve had volunteers coming to every service We had more volunteers than signed up show up for the service today.”

See Also: Thousands gathered to connect Oregon and Washington to support recovering addicts

On the menu for dinner: hot dogs, homemade potato salad, and fruit medley. Before Monday, Blanchet House reached out to the community for help to provide the meals. In total, over 380 hot dogs were served.

“Pretty much all the food we get and serve here is donated,” Seibert said. “We knew we wanted to do a special meal, but we wanted to make sure we had all the right ingredients. We hope to do more special events like this. Got to make sure on a holiday that those we serve are also treated special.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.