Camp Creek Fire growth slowing, experts say

Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood.
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood.(Oregon Fire Authorities)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Officials are continuing to monitor the Bull Run Watershed as the Camp Creek Fire spreads.

The Bull Run Watershed, Portland’s main water supply, is estimated to be about 1.3 miles from the fire. The Water Bureau’s Headworks treatment facility is 1.9 miles from the Camp Creek Fire.

According to the Portland Water Burau, the fire has burned an estimated 1,902 acres as of Tuesday and is 16 percent.

Recent rains are helping, however, according to the water bureau which says Monday’s rains helped slow the growth and rate of fire spread. Despite the slowing spread, the fire continues smoldering and creeping along moss and the forest floor.

Experts are continuing to monitor water quality and say contingency plans are being developed if conditions change.

