Comfortable temperatures over the next few days

Good morning! Most of the Pacific Northwest is starting off on a cooler note than yesterday, and conditions are dry. Expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies across our western valleys, extending into the western Gorge & Cascade Foothills. Clouds should clear out pretty quickly today, leaving most locations west of the Cascades with a sunnier afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s.

A weak front will move over the coast on Wednesday, bringing cloudier skies and isolated light showers. Clouds will spread inland between the mid to late afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures should be slightly warmer tomorrow, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Don’t expect much change Thursday. It’ll be another comfortable day with morning temps in the 50s and valley highs in the mid 70s. Frankly, the next few days are looking great!

High pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest and B.C. toward the end of the week & this weekend. As a result, onshore flow will weaken a bit and sunshine should really take over. It’ll turn warmer as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnights should remain comfortably cool.

By late Sunday and Monday, a trough of low pressure will brush across the Northwest (mainly staying over the Pacific & swinging across Vancouver Island). This system should strengthen onshore flow and push more clouds overhead. It’ll turn a bit cooler, but conditions will stay mainly dry.

Enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.