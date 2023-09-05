Man charged with attempted murder after two random, brutal attacks in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is accused of slashing another man’s throat on a TriMet platform. Then within just minutes of that attack, he’s accused of stabbing another person.

The alleged attacks happened on the night of Aug. 26 in southwest Portland.

Court documents say 24-year-old Moctezuma Garcia slashed a man’s throat without provocation near 720 Southwest Broadway. The incident was caught on TriMet surveillance cameras.

Just 24 minutes later, court documents say Garcia stabbed a man in the chest outside of Momo’s at 725 Southwest 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found Garcia near the intersection of Southwest 14th and Southwest Alder. He was arrested without further incident.

It’s not known at this time how the victims are doing now. FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police for more information.

Garcia has been booked into jail for two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

The two random attacks happened just days before two teenagers were stabbed on a MAX train on Saturday evening. The man accused of those crimes is 25-year-old Adrian Cummins.

Investigators believe the attacks were racially motivated.

Cummins is also facing charges for another attack on a MAX train in April of this year where a gun fell out of his possession during a fight. Cummins is a convicted felon, so it is illegal for him to carry a gun.

FOX 12 spoke to some MAX riders after the attacks over the weekend. Some are now calling for security on every TriMet platform.

FOX 12 has reached out to TriMet to see if they will be increasing security due to the recent attacks, but have not yet heard back.

