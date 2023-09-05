Neighbors: man with a machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Parents are concerned after they said a man with a machete is threatening people at a local park.

They said they’ve reported it to authorities, but feel not much has been done about it, and don’t know who else to turn to for help.

Couch Park near Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street has a playground that parents said they try to enjoy as much as possible.

“It’s one of the core parks for our family,” a parent who lives nearby said.

See Also: Portland parents and students prepare for the first day of school

But on some days they just don’t feel safe enough to let their kids play there.

“There’s everything from open-air drug use, open-air drug dealing, fights,” another parent who lives nearby said.

One parent we spoke with said they felt threatened by a man waving a machete Monday morning.

“He’s walking towards us, towards the fence, and he has the machete in his hand, and he just says, ‘get out of my park’ and just kind of waves it,” a parent who lives nearby said.

She said she called police.

“They drove by twice, they did not get out. I don’t know if that’s protocol. An officer did follow-up with me and asked for the photo,” a parent who lives nearby said.

Other neighbors also said they’ve seen or heard similar stories about a man with a similar weapon in the area.

“The day before, I was walking by the bus stop, walking home with my groceries, and he passed me holding a machete,” a resident who lives nearby said.

“On Friday, parents of kids who go to this school right here saw a man with numerous kinds of swords,” Kerry Duff, who lives nearby, said.

People said some city departments have been helpful, but the issues aren’t being properly addressed.

“Parks did follow up with me. They’re always super responsive. There’s not a lot they can do about an armed person except call 911 themselves,” a parent who lives nearby said.

See Also: Vancouver mother and son work together on police force

Neighbors said they’re frustrated they are not able to feel safe at their local park.

“All of this area is supposed to have no camping, no drug use, no illegal activity,” Duff said. “I want our parks back and want our schools safe.”

Neighbors said they’re taking a stand to protect people at the park and are encouraging others to come by this Friday at 10 a.m. at the east end of Couch Park to show support.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.