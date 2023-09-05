Pleasant September weather continues until further notice; rain unlikely through early next week

It’s a comfortable early fall day with sunny skies in most of NW Oregon and SW Washington. Some clouds are lingering north and west of Portland, but most of those should clear this evening. Temperatures are warmer today, reaching the low-mid 70s.

Last night was the coldest we’ve seen since mid-June and tonight may even be a few notches cooler.

Tonight should be similar with lower 50s by sunrise in the city and mid-upper 40s in outlying areas. The kids might even want a light jacket at the morning bus stop.

We have lots more pleasant September on tap for the next 7-10 days as high pressure along the West Coast keeps rainy systems well north in western Canada. Expect varying amounts of sunshine and clouds, but in general we’ll be seeing plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures remain near normal; a typical afternoon high is in the upper 70s in early September. A weak system brings cloud cover and cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday, but the chance for showers is low. That’s the one system we’ll be watching closely.

This is the time of year we’re on guard for dry easterly wind and the higher fire danger it brings. At this time we don’t see that for at least another week.

