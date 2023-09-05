Portland car crash sends 2 people, officer to hospital

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash on Monday evening involving a police officer and another car sent three, including the officer, to a hospital.

Around 7 p.m., an officer from the East Precinct was responding to assist another officer with a domestic violence call when the officers car was involved in a crash with another car.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to live. The driver of the other car had minor injuries that were treated on scene, and two other people in the car had minor injuries that they were taken to a hospital for.

The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene and is assuming control of the investigation. Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed from Southeast 89th Avenue to Southeast 92nd Avenue while investigators process the scene.

Anyone who believes they have information on the accident is asked to contact the traffic investigations team at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-233168.

