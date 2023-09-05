Rip City Remix release full-season schedule of inaugural season

Rip City Remix.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Rip City Remix, Portland’s G League team, has released the schedule for the upcoming inaugural 2023-24 regular season.

The team, an affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, begin the season on a three-game road trip with their first game against the South Bay Lakers Nov. 10.

The Rip City Remix then return for the home-opener at the Chiles Center against the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 17.

SEE ALSO: Rip City Remix announces open tryouts

During the 34-game regular season, the Rip City Remix will play 17 games at home and 17 games on the road.

The 2023-24 regular season ends with home games against Santa Cruz on March 29 and 30.

Full schedule in the post below:

